Institute for the Study of War: Kremlin likely preparing to mobilize Russian economy to sustain war effort.

The U.S. think tank said on July 1 that the Kremlin proposed an amendment that would introduce “special measures in the economic sphere” which would require Russian business to “supply Russian special military and counterterrorist operations.” The ISW also reported that Russia is likely trying to directly merge the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant into the Russian energy system, in contrast to previous Russian claims that the nuclear plant would sell electricity to Ukraine.