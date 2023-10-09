Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Business, Economy, Inflation, Food prices in Ukraine
Edit post

Inflation in Ukraine falls to 7.1% in September

by Dominic Culverwell October 9, 2023 8:16 PM 1 min read
A seller arranges tomatoes on the stall at the Pryvoz Market in Odesa. (Photo by NurPhoto/ Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's consumer price inflation fell to 7.1% year-on-year in September, down from 8.6% year-on-year in August, as inflation cools in the country.

Overall, consumer prices rose by 0.5% in September, after a decline of 1.4% in August and 0.6% in July, the State Statistics Service said on Oct. 9.

Food prices dropped by 0.6% compared to August. The biggest decrease was seen in vegetable prices, which fell by 9.7% thanks to a larger-than-expected harvest.

Fuel prices rose by 4.9% from August amid rising global oil prices. Transport services remained more stable, howver, only increasing by 1%. Education also increased by 9.9% in a month.

Compared to the start of the year, prices increased by 3%.

Inflation reached 26.6% last year and has declined faster than the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) expected, leading the central bank last week to ditch the fixed exchange rate that had been in place since the start of the full-scale invasion.

While the NBU forecasts that inflation will continue to decrease, it also noted in an October report that inflation pressures are persistent.

Positive trends reported in Ukraine’s key economic sectors
Ukraine’s key sectors grew between January and September this year, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Oct. 9, citing the Ministry’s preliminary estimates.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Subscribe to the Newsletter
Ukraine Business Roundup
Dominic Culverwell
Dominic Culverwell
Reporter
Dominic is the business reporter for the Kyiv Independent. He has written for a number of publications including the Financial Times, bne IntelliNews, Radio Free Europe/Liberty, Euronews and New Eastern Europe. Previously, Dominic worked with StopFake as a disinformation expert, debunking Russian fake news in Europe. Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.