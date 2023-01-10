Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Inflation rate in Ukraine over 2022 lower than expected at 26.6%

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 10, 2023 7:40 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion, consumer price inflation in Ukraine was measured at 26.6% over 2022, an overal iless than was initially forecasted, the State Statistics Service of Ukraine reported on Jan. 10.

According to the service, inflation had stabilized at 0.7% in December.

However, Ukraine’s gross domestic product (GDP) dropped by 30.4% in 2022, according to a preliminary estimate by the Economy Ministry, released on Jan. 5.

“This is objectively the worst result since independence (in 1991), but better than most experts predicted at the beginning of (Russia’s) full-scale invasion when estimates ranged from 40-50% and more,” the ministry then said.

In October, Ukraine’s National Bank predicted the annual inflation to reach 30%. The bank estimated that in 2023, inflation would decrease to 20.8%.

National Bank: Ukraine’s GDP to fall by one third in 2022; Russian attacks on energy system imperil economy
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.