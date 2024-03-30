Income declaration suggests Shmyhal's family earns 8 times his salary

This audio is created with AI assistance

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal's income declaration for 2023 revealed his earnings consisted of a Hr 974,845 ($25,000) salary, while his wife and daughter earned Hr 7,866,994 ($200,800), Ukrinform reported on March 30.

The system of mandatory electronic asset declarations for public officials was instituted in 2014 as part of the country's fight against corruption. After its suspension at the start of the full-scale invasion, Zelensky signed the law resuming the declarations in October 2023.

The declaration of $200,800 was made up of a disability pension worth Hr 32,600 ($832), a Hr 25,000 ($638) salary of their daughter, and Hr 7,809,394 ($199,400) in business earnings, Ukrinform said.

Shmyhal also declared he held Hr 74,800 ($1,100) in bank accounts and $140,000 in cash. Shmyhal's wife and daughter declared more, namely Hr 161,200 ($4,100) in bank accounts and $212,000 in cash. His wife was also declared the owner of a 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Shmyhal declared he owns a 2,200 square meter plot of land in Lviv Oblast, while his wife owns another 2,200 square meter plot of land in the same region.

However, she was also declared the owner of a 151 square meter plot of land in Lviv, as well as a 215 square meter house and a 323 square meter non-residential building in the city.

President Volodymyr Zelensky published his family's declaration of assets, income, expenses, and financial obligations for 2023 on March 29.