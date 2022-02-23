Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Hot topic, National, War
In a long-anticipated move, U.S. to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 operator

by Asami Terajima February 23, 2022 10:27 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden looks at papers during a virtual meeting in the South Court Auditorium near the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 22, 2022. (AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden has added sanctions on the Russian company that built the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to its series of penalties targeting Moscow as Russia continues its military escalation in eastern Ukraine.

The move comes a day after Germany had halted certification of the $11 billion project led by the Kremlin. Harsh sanctions against the controversial undersea pipeline have been among the most anticipated responses from the Western nations.

If switched on, the new Russia-to-Germany pipeline would have allowed Moscow to send additional 55 billion cubic meters of gas under the Baltic Sea.

Germany relies on Moscow’s Gazprom for more than half its gas, and Russia has been using Nord Stream 2 as a geopolitical lever amid the deepening energy crisis in Europe.

As Moscow continues to send its troops to Russian-occupied parts of Ukrainian Donbas after recognizing the regions as independent states on Feb. 21, the U.S. didn’t hold back. The country first imposed sanctions targeting two Russian state banks, Russia’s sovereign debt and Russian elites.

Biden went ahead with sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 operator as alarming reports about the Kremlin’s plans to further invade Ukraine continue to mount. Last year, he blocked such measures using a national security waiver.

“These steps are another piece of our initial tranche of sanctions in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine,” Biden said in a statement. "Through his actions, President (Vladimir) Putin has provided the world with an overwhelming incentive to move away from Russian gas and to other forms of energy.”

Biden said that the U.S. and Germany have coordinated their efforts to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia further invaded Ukraine.

“We will not hesitate to take further steps if Russia continues to escalate,” he said.

The sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 have been the most forceful move taken so far to impose economic and financial penalties on Moscow.

Construction of the 1200-kilometer undersea pipeline was completed in September, but the pipeline was awaiting approval from the German Federal Network Agency since then. The project is an extension of the already operating Nord Stream pipeline.

Asami Terajima
Asami Terajima
Reporter
Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering the war from the front line. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor's degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was featured in the Media Development Foundation's "25 under 25: Young and Bold" 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Comments

