Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Hungary, Donald Trump, Viktor Orban, United States, War
Edit post

If Trump wins US presidential election, Europe 'cannot remain pro-war,' Orban says

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 3, 2024 5:14 PM 2 min read
Then-President Donald Trump, right, speaks while Viktor Orban, Hungary's prime minister, listens during a meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on May 13, 2019 (Chris Kleponis/Pool via Bloomberg)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a radio interview on Nov. 3, as cited by Hungarian news outlet Telex, that if Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidency, "Europe cannot remain pro-war," supposedly referring to EU's defense assistance to Ukraine, which Orban has repeatedly criticized.

According to Telex, Orban also said that Europe can not bear the burden of Russia's war against Ukraine alone, into which Europe was "irresponsibly dragged", and Europeans will also have to "adapt to the situation."

Under Orban's leadership, Hungary has repeatedly blocked aid to Kyiv, pushed for negotiations with Moscow, and spouted Kremlin talking points. Orban is a long-standing ally of Trump, whose potential presidency of the U.S. has raised concerns about the fate of Washington's further defense assistance to Ukraine.

Orban recently dismissed President Volodymyr Zelensky's victory plan, which calls for more long-range weapons and the permission to use them against Russian targets, as "dangerous" and said that the EU must "switch to a peace strategy instead of a war strategy."

In July, Orban embarked on a "peace tour" and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and Trump. Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly claimed he could end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 24 hours but failed to explain how he would do so.

Orban is also preparing to deliver a significant policy concession to Trump, potentially allowing him to evade a $50 billion loan intended to support Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia, Politico reported on Oct. 14.

Should Trump win the presidency in November, this move would enable him to reassure Republican voters that he would not provide additional financial assistance to Ukraine, according to Politico.

‘Trump fundamentally doesn’t care about Ukraine’ – Michael McFaul on US elections
On Nov. 5, U.S. voters will go to the polls in what could be the most consequential presidential election in living memory. Former U.S. President and Republican candidate Donald Trump, who regularly boasts of his good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has criticized military and f…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:58 PM

Kadyrov claims he revoked order not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner.

After the first drone strike against Russia's North Caucasus republic that targeted the Russian Special Forces University of Vladimir Putin in the Chechen city of Gudermes on Oct. 29, Kadyrov said he ordered all of his commanders fighting against Ukraine "not to take prisoners and destroy" Ukrainian soldiers as retribution.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.