Germany seeks to increase defense spending over threat of Russian aggression, defense minister says

by Kateryna Hodunova July 20, 2024 4:26 PM 2 min read
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius talks to the media during the seventh gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein air base on March 19, 2024, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. (Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius wants to push for a larger defense spending for next year, as he considers the planned increase insufficient, the German outlet Tagesspiegel reported on July 20.

The agreed budget will see an increase in defense spending by 1.2 billion euros (nearly $1.4 billion), while Pistorius requested a 6.7 billion euros (nearly $7.3 billion) increase, according to Tagesspiegel.

The draft state budget for next year provides 53.2 billion euros (nearly $58 billion) for the Bundeswehr, compared to 51.9 billion euros (nearly $56.5 billion) this year.

"I will continue to promote the idea that the Bundeswehr should receive the necessary funds in light of the real threat of Russia. The next opportunity for this will be the parliamentary review process," Pistorius said.

"In the federal government, we need to have another fundamental discussion about how we want to guarantee our security. I was not satisfied with the outcome before the government's decision, and I am certainly not satisfied with it now," the minister added.

Pistorius said that he does not agree with Finance Minister Christian Lindner's view on Germany returning to "normal fiscal policy" after the coronavirus pandemic, considering the security situation in Europe due to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Germany should take on an even greater military role in Europe as the largest European economy, according to the minister.

"If Donald Trump becomes president of the U.S., the balance of power in NATO is likely to change even faster. If we do not find a solution to reflect all these circumstances in the budget, the next government will have to do it," he said.

According to the agreed state budget, Germany's military aid for Ukraine will be cut by half next year.

Berlin will provide Kyiv with around 8 billion euros ($8.7 billion) this year but will only give 4 billion euros ($4.35 billion) in 2025.

Berlin is hoping that the shortfall will be made up by the profits from frozen Russian assets, Reuters reported.

‘Out of the question,’ Scholz rejects downing Russian missiles over Ukraine
Speaking at a European Political Community (EPC) meeting in the U.K., Scholz said that Kyiv’s request for NATO allies to intercept Russian arms flying over Ukraine is “out of the question.”
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
