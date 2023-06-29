Ukraine, other countries to file lawsuit against Iran over downed airliner

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, and the U.K. are filing a lawsuit at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the downing of a Ukrainian airliner in January 2020, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced on June 29.

"We, the members of the International Coordination Group for Assistance to the Victims of Flight PS752, representing Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, note that no agreement has been reached between Iran and the Coordination Group," the press release said.

"Accordingly, the Coordination Group intends to continue its collective efforts to ensure that Iran is held accountable for the illegal downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 by referring the dispute to the UN International Court of Justice as soon as possible."

On Jan. 8, 2020, Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 was hit by two missiles after taking off from Tehran. All of its 176 passengers died.

After initial denials, Tehran eventually admitted that the plane was mistaken for a U.S. cruise missile and shot down by Iranian forces.

Ukraine and other countries whose citizens died in the crash launched the Coordination Group to hold Iran accountable and pursue reparations.

Iran rejected negotiations on compensation for the victims on Jan. 6, 2022, and in December 2022, the International Coordination Group issued a statement demanding Tehran's consent to arbitration.