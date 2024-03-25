Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Iceland, Czechia, ammunition, Foreign assistance
Edit post

Iceland joins Czech ammunition initiative, commits 2 million euros

by Sonya Bandouil March 26, 2024 1:34 AM 2 min read
Icelandic Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson at NATO headquarters during the first day of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting on Nov. 28, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (Omar Havana/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Iceland has committed to spend two million euros ($2.2 million) in ammunition purchases for Ukraine as part of a Czech-led initiative to deliver much-needed artillery shells.

In February 2024, Czech President Petr Pavel announced at the Munich Security Conference that Czechia plans to send 800,000 artillery shells to Ukraine. Pavel called on European leaders to also pledge their support and contribute funds to this initiative.

The Icelandic government announced on March 25 that they will spend two million euros on the project. Iceland also said they will support the purchase of equipment for servicewomen in the Ukrainian army, worth 500,000 euros ($541,855). This includes providing uniforms, bulletproof vests, and medical and hygiene products.

"It is imperative that we continue to strongly support Ukraine; in this way, we contribute not only to the defense of the country's people, but also to international law in a larger context and to our own security interests," said Iceland's Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson.

So far, 15 European countries have backed Czechia’s plan for ammunition purchases, including France, the Netherlands, and Lithuania. The ammunition will likely be delivered next month to Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops face a severe ammunition shortage that has already led to Russian breakthroughs in Avdiivka and other front-line areas.

Russian equipment losses in Ukraine surpass 15,000, says Oryx OSINT group
The number of vehicles, aircraft, naval vessels, and weapons systems lost by Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine has surpassed 15,000, the open-source investigative project Oryx announced on March 24. The figure includes 2,856 tanks, 135 helicopters, 106 aircraft, 2…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.