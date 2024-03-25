Iceland joins Czech ammunition initiative, commits 2 million euros

This audio is created with AI assistance

Iceland has committed to spend two million euros ($2.2 million) in ammunition purchases for Ukraine as part of a Czech-led initiative to deliver much-needed artillery shells.

In February 2024, Czech President Petr Pavel announced at the Munich Security Conference that Czechia plans to send 800,000 artillery shells to Ukraine. Pavel called on European leaders to also pledge their support and contribute funds to this initiative.

The Icelandic government announced on March 25 that they will spend two million euros on the project. Iceland also said they will support the purchase of equipment for servicewomen in the Ukrainian army, worth 500,000 euros ($541,855). This includes providing uniforms, bulletproof vests, and medical and hygiene products.

"It is imperative that we continue to strongly support Ukraine; in this way, we contribute not only to the defense of the country's people, but also to international law in a larger context and to our own security interests," said Iceland's Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson.

So far, 15 European countries have backed Czechia’s plan for ammunition purchases, including France, the Netherlands, and Lithuania. The ammunition will likely be delivered next month to Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops face a severe ammunition shortage that has already led to Russian breakthroughs in Avdiivka and other front-line areas.

