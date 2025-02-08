Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, International Criminal Court, Putin, Donald Trump
Edit post

ICC prosecutor who oversaw arrest order for Putin over Ukrainian children deportation included in Trump's unpublic sanction list, Reuters reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2025 6:34 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump picks a journalist during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House in Washington on Feb. 7, 2025. (Kyodo News via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan, who oversaw the court's arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2023 over Moscow's deportation of Ukrainian children, was named in the U.S.' as-of-now unpublic economic and travel sanctions list, Reuters reported on Feb. 7.

British national Khan is the first to be targeted under the sanctions authorized by newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump that "target the war crimes tribunal over investigations of U.S. citizens or U.S. allies," Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. In its report, it said, citing sources including a senior ICC official, that Khan was named in the executive order that Trump signed on Feb. 6.  

Russia included Khan on a wanted list in 2023 after the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and another Russian official, Maria Lvova-Belova, for "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

The Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, estimates that Russia has unlawfully deported up to 150,000 Ukrainian children, while the Children’s Ombudswoman, Daria Herasymchuk, puts the figure at 200,000–300,000.

Khan's sanctions would mean prohibiting him and his family from entering the U.S., as well as the freezing of their U.S. assets.

Khan's regular trips to the U.S. to brief the United Nations Security Council are part of the U.N.-Washington agreement, according to Reuters.

Ukraine secures return of 12 children from Russian-occupied territories
Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said the children who returned home include a 16-year-old girl who lost her mother, a 17-year-old boy who had been issued a summons to join the Russian army, and an eight-year-old girl.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:29 PM

Baltic countries disconnected from Russia's power grid.

"This legacy of occupation meant that Moscow - which uses energy as a weapon - had control of the frequency," the ministry said in a statement on X. "That’s a critical element in maintaining reliable power supply. That dependency ends today!"
9:36 PM

Zelensky, Trump may meet in Washington next week.

"I will probably be meeting with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky next week, and I will probably be talking to President (Vladimir) Putin. I'd like to see the war end," U.S. President Donald Trump said.
5:43 PM

Bucha massacre suspect becomes top official in Russian region.

As a platoon commander at the 76th Airborne Assault Division, Mussagaleyev allegedly participated in Russia's brutal occupation of Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, in February and March 2022, according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Hundreds of civilians were massacred by Russian troops in Bucha at the time.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.