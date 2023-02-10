Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
IAEA: Russian mass attack on Ukraine causes shutdown of nuclear reactor.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 10, 2023 11:00 PM 1 min read
The instability in Ukraine's power grid, caused by Russia's large-scale missile strike on Feb. 10, led to the shutdown of one of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant's reactors, according to Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Also, two of the three operating Ukrainian nuclear power plants — Rivne and South Ukrainian — reduced electricity production as a precautionary measure due to the Russian mass attack, Grossi said, citing the Ukrainian nuclear regulator, Energoatom.

According to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, energy infrastructure was hit in six Ukrainian oblasts as Russia unleashed its 14th mass missile attack across Ukraine on the morning of Feb. 10.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine's critical infrastructure with hundreds of missiles and drones since Oct. 10, killing dozens of civilians and severely damaging the country's energy system.

Moscow admitted that Ukraine's energy infrastructure is among its primary targets. According to the Geneva Conventions, targeting vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

CNN: Iran modifies its drones supplied to Russia to inflict maximum damage on Ukraine's energy infrastructure
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
