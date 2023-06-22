Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

IAEA: No mines observed near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant’s cooling pond

by The Kyiv Independent news desk and Olesya Boyko June 22, 2023 6:38 PM 2 min read
View of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is under Russian occupation, from the right bank of the Dnipro River. (Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Atomic Energy Agency said on June 21 it is aware of the recent reports of mines having been placed near the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, but no such mines were observed during Director General Rafael Grossi’s visit.

The IAEA said it is aware of the previous placement of mines outside the plant perimeter and at particular places inside. “Our assessment of those particular placements was that while the presence of any explosive device is not in line with safety standards, the main safety functions of the facility would not be significantly affected. We are following the issue with great attention,” Grossi said.

According to Grossi, the nuclear safety and security situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is extremely fragile.

“We will intensify our efforts to help ensure nuclear safety and security, while also providing assistance to the affected region in other ways,” he said.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, which is the largest nuclear plant in Europe, has been occupied by Russia since March 2022. During regular Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure, the plant was fully disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid several times.

Russian troops have also used it as a military base from which to launch attacks at Ukrainian-controlled territory across the Dnipro River.

In June this year, the plant's stability was put at risk by the draining of the Kakhovka reservoir, which the plant used as a water source, especially for the ponds that cool the reactors. The situation prompted a monitoring mission by Grossi.

On June 20, Ukraine’s military intelligence warned of a threat of an explosion or an accident at the plant claiming that the Russian forces have additionally mined the plant’s cooling pond.

On June 22, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia was considering a terrorist attack at the occupied Zaporizhzhia plant through radiation leakage.

Kyiv’s frustration boils as flow of Western chips for Russian missiles continues uninterrupted
Destroyed apartments, burnt-out cars, lives upturned or extinguished altogether: Russia’s June 13 missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih was, in many ways, nothing out of the ordinary for wartime Ukraine. The evening after the attack, which killed 13 civilians, President Volodymyr Zelensky came o…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: The Kyiv Independent news desk, Olesya Boyko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.