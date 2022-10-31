IAEA inspectors inspect 2 Ukrainian nuclear facilities amid Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said on Oct. 31 that the agency’s inspectors have started and will soon complete inspections at two Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Russia has made unproven claims that Ukraine is developing a “dirty bomb” – a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste. Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia’s allegations are part of a “misinformation campaign that might be aimed at creating a pretext for a false-flag operation.”