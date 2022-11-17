IAEA board again demands Russians to withdraw from Ukraine's nuclear facilities

This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) passed its third resolution since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling on Moscow to "end all actions at Ukrainian nuclear facilities," Reuters reported citing diplomats.

The text called on Russia to immediately withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine, the report reads.

On Nov. 14, Rafael Grossi, the IAEA director general, said the organization would send nuclear safety and security missions to three operating nuclear power plants in Ukraine as well as to Chornobyl.

The agency will inspect South Ukraine, Khmelnytskyi, and Rivne nuclear power plants following a request from Ukraine, the statement reads.