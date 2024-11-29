Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's military intelligence, HUR, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian propaganda
Edit post

HUR Chief Budanov rubbishes new dismissal rumours, blames Russian propaganda ops

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 29, 2024 2:08 PM 2 min read
HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov attends the final of the largest student competition "Side by Side All-Ukrainian School Leagues" in Kyiv (Kyrylo Chubotin / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images).
This audio is created with AI assistance

The head of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) has dismissed fresh rumours of his imminent firing, describing them on Nov. 29 as "rumors and disinformation" spread by Russian propaganda.

Earlier in the week, New Voice of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian President's Office wanted to replace Kyrylo Budanov with a "a person more loyal to the authorities."

"Unfortunately, at a certain point, these narratives were spread in the Ukrainian information space, many of them were replicated by Russian propaganda," Budanov told BBC Ukraine.

"But there is nothing surprising in this. Throwing out rumors and disinformation is what they do to destabilize the country, and to destabilize the team," he added.

Budanov insisted he had "normal working relations" with President Volodymyr Zelensky and his team.

It's not the first time in recent months that rumors of Budanov's imminent dismissal have circulated.

Zelensky on Oct. 21 denied similar rumors. "I wasn't going to do that. I was not going to replace Budanov. This information was circulating, yes. There was no such question about (Defense Minister Rustem) Umerov either," Zelensky said during a meeting with journalists.

Zelensky's statement followed media speculation that Budanov was in line for dismissal. Budanov, 38, has been the head of Ukraine's military intelligence since August 2020.

In late September, Umerov dismissed two of Budanov's deputies, Viktor Zaitsev and Ihor Ostapenko. The decision was not made in cooperation with Budanov, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing an undisclosed source.

Russia’s reported daily losses in Ukraine pass 2,000 for the first time
This surpasses the previous record of 1,950 set on Nov. 12. The total figure stands at 738,660.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
Zelensky signs law on 'historic' tax increase.

The bill, which was passed by the Ukrainian parliament on Oct. 10, will raise taxes by Hr 8 billion ($192 million) in 2024 and Hr 141 billion ($3.4 billion) in 2025, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said, as the country struggles to shore up its budget deficit amid Russia's ongoing full-scale war.
