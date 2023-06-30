Orbán comes out against $55 billion EU aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungary opposes a European Union plan to provide financial aid of 50 billion euros ($55 billion) to Ukraine, Telex news portal cited Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on June 30.

Orbán complained that Ukraine has already received $76 billion in the space of a year and a half and now is bound to receive $55 billion more.

"One thing is clear, we Hungarians ... will not give more money to Ukraine until they say where the previous ($76 billion) worth of funds had gone," he said.

He also slammed the EU policy toward the Russo-Ukrainian War, urging the need for a ceasefire and peace talks.

The EU proposed a four-year financial assistance package for Ukraine worth $55 billion on June 20. The contribution should be covered by individual member states.

Hungary has been at odds with Ukraine and the West over its amicable stance towards Russia even amid the full-scale war. Orbán himself said that Ukraine is a financially "non-existent" and "no longer sovereign" state due to its "dependence" on international support.