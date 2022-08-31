Hungarian official: EU will not pass blanket visa ban on Russian tourists

This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Aug. 31 that the EU would suspend a visa agreement on easing visa issuance instead of a full visa ban due to a lack of unanimity among EU countries. The suspension will remove preferential treatment for Russians when applying for all EU visas and as a result, require more documentation and waiting times while making them more expensive. Eastern and Nordic countries strongly back a tourism ban, while Germany and France said it would be counter-productive because ordinary Russians should still be allowed access to the West.