Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, North Korea, Russia, Ukraine, War, Oksana Markarova
Edit post

'Hundreds' of North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia in Kursk Oblast, ambassador says

by Dmytro Basmat December 16, 2024 1:29 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova during a news conference with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, April 13, 2023. (Photo credit: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In an interview with CBS News on Dec. 15, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said that "hundreds" of North Korean troops are fighting alongside Russian troops in Kursk Oblast.

"We have seen hundreds of (North Korean soliders) on the battlefield already, and (Ukraine is) successfully fighting them as we are fighting with the Russians," Markarova told CBS News. "We see them now in Kursk Oblast only, and our brave defenders were not only able to kill a lot of them, but also keep the positions."

Markarova's statement come immediately after comments made by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 14 that a "significant number" of North Korean soldiers have begun fighting alongside Russian forces in assault operations in Kursk Oblast.

"We already have preliminary data that the Russians have begun to use North Korean soldiers in their assaults — a significant number of them," Zelensky said in a video address.

Ukrainian and Western officials in fall 2024 warned that over 10,000 North Korean troops had amassed in Kursk Oblast, ready to aid Russia's attempt to oust Ukrainian forces in the region. The move represents an unprecedented escalation in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The first clashes between North Korean and Ukrainian troops in Kursk Oblast were reported in early November. Zelensky reported on Dec. 1 that North Korean soldiers had already been killed fighting for Russia, but did not specify figures.

Ukrainain forces launched a shock offensive into Kursk Oblast in August. Russia began a counterattack in September and has reportedly taken back 40% of the territory initially captured by Ukraine.

During her interview with CBS News, Markarova called on more military aid as Pyongyang's and Moscow's relationship continues to strengthen. Moscow has continued to train thousands of North Korean soldiers on the battlefield with modern weaponry and equipment, while providing live combat experience.

"Ukrainians are still capable of defending our own country. We're asking for the military support," Markarova said. "It's still a question of artillery and weapons and air defense, most importantly, and the more we can have, the more efficiently we can defend."

When asked whether the idea of a Christmas truce on the battlefield was possible, Markarova responded that "if Russia wants to seriously stop (the war), they can stop it anytime."

Moscow's losses on the battlefield continue to mount, with reported daily losses of well over a thousand troops in recent months.

Ukraine war latest: North Korean troops joining Russian assaults in Kursk, Zelensky says
Key developments on Dec. 14-15: * North Korean troops joining Russian assaults in Kursk, Zelensky says * Ukraine destroys Russian train with 40 fuel tanks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, source claims * 292 front-line clashes recorded over the past day, General Staff reports * Two Russian oil tankers r…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk






Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:33 PM

Georgia's opposition parties appeal to EU following election of pro-Russian president, Sova reports.

In a joint letter, Georgian opposition leaders urged the release of all detained politicians, activists, and peaceful demonstrators; the introduction of targeted sanctions against those responsible for "undermining democracy;" the suspension of visa-free travel and visa restrictions for Georgian Dream officials; and the declaration of the "self-proclaimed regime" of Bidzina Ivanishvili as illegitimate.
7:43 PM  (Updated: )

Suspected terrorist attack in Dnipro kills 1, injures 4.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has classified the incident as a terrorist attack and detained a 37-year-old resident suspected of acting on instructions from Russian special services.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.