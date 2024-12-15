'Hundreds' of North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia in Kursk Oblast, ambassador says

This audio is created with AI assistance

In an interview with CBS News on Dec. 15, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said that "hundreds" of North Korean troops are fighting alongside Russian troops in Kursk Oblast.

"We have seen hundreds of (North Korean soliders) on the battlefield already, and (Ukraine is) successfully fighting them as we are fighting with the Russians," Markarova told CBS News. "We see them now in Kursk Oblast only, and our brave defenders were not only able to kill a lot of them, but also keep the positions."

Markarova's statement come immediately after comments made by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 14 that a "significant number" of North Korean soldiers have begun fighting alongside Russian forces in assault operations in Kursk Oblast.

"We already have preliminary data that the Russians have begun to use North Korean soldiers in their assaults — a significant number of them," Zelensky said in a video address.

Ukrainian and Western officials in fall 2024 warned that over 10,000 North Korean troops had amassed in Kursk Oblast, ready to aid Russia's attempt to oust Ukrainian forces in the region. The move represents an unprecedented escalation in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The first clashes between North Korean and Ukrainian troops in Kursk Oblast were reported in early November. Zelensky reported on Dec. 1 that North Korean soldiers had already been killed fighting for Russia, but did not specify figures.

Ukrainain forces launched a shock offensive into Kursk Oblast in August. Russia began a counterattack in September and has reportedly taken back 40% of the territory initially captured by Ukraine.

During her interview with CBS News, Markarova called on more military aid as Pyongyang's and Moscow's relationship continues to strengthen. Moscow has continued to train thousands of North Korean soldiers on the battlefield with modern weaponry and equipment, while providing live combat experience.

"Ukrainians are still capable of defending our own country. We're asking for the military support," Markarova said. "It's still a question of artillery and weapons and air defense, most importantly, and the more we can have, the more efficiently we can defend."

When asked whether the idea of a Christmas truce on the battlefield was possible, Markarova responded that "if Russia wants to seriously stop (the war), they can stop it anytime."

Moscow's losses on the battlefield continue to mount, with reported daily losses of well over a thousand troops in recent months.



















