Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Human Rights Watch calls on Ukraine to investigate alleged use of anti-personnel landmines

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 31, 2023 4:58 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Human Rights Watch has called on Ukraine to investigate the Ukrainian military’s alleged use of rocket-fired anti-personnel landmines in and around the city of Izium, located southeast of Kharkiv, during the Russian occupation.

Ukrainian forces recaptured the city after launching an offensive in the Kharkiv Oblast back in September 2022.

During the occupation, Russian forces shelled both the Ukrainian military and civilians from Izium. The Human Rights Watch previously published reports of Russia's widespread use of prohibited weapons.

"Russian forces have used anti-personnel mines in multiple areas across Ukraine, including victim-activated booby traps, since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022," the report reads.

The organization claims it has documented nine uses of PFM anti-personnel mines, which were fired into formerly Russian-controlled territories in Izium, suggesting that the Ukrainian military did it.

Ukraine is part of the 1997 Anti-Personnel Landmines Convention, which prohibits using such weapons.

“Russian forces have repeatedly used anti-personnel mines and committed atrocities across the country, but this doesn’t justify Ukrainian use of these prohibited weapons,” says Steve Goose, Arms Division director at Human Rights Watch.

A Ukrainian deminer quoted in the report estimates that it could take decades to clear the area of all landmines since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.