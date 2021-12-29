Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Fire, Hospital, Covid-19
Edit post

Hospital fire kills 3 patients, injures staff in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

by Asami Terajima December 29, 2021 5:53 PM 1 min read
A fire in the intensive care unit of the Kosiv Central Regional Hospital in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast killed three patients and injured four medical staff on Dec. 28, 2021. (Ivano-Frankivsk Region State Emergency Service/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A fire killed three patients and injured four medical staff in the intensive care unit of Kosiv Central District Hospital in western Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on Dec. 28.

Preliminary data from the investigation suggests that the accident happened due to human error.

According to the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration, Svitlana Onishchuk, in total four patients were found dead after the fire, but one of them had died of Covid-19.

Three of the injured staff are in a serious condition and have been taken to Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Clinical Hospital for treatment, the official said.

The intensive care unit on the ground floor of a four-story building caught fire on the evening of Dec. 28. Thirty-three fire and rescue officers arrived on the scene, evacuated people from the hospital, and put out the fire.

The fire damaged medical equipment and beds in a 55 square meter ward.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the blaze occurred due to human error. One of the medical staff lit a funeral candle when one of the Covid-19 patients died and accidentally exposed an open flame in a room where five oxygen concentrators were working simultaneously. Fires burn hotter and faster in oxygen-enriched air, which explains the rapid spread of the flame.

“Both the people and the state had to pay a very high price for such a terrible mistake,” the State Emergency Service writes.

The state agency said that they are calling on heads of medical institutions to strictly prohibit the use of open flames in intensive care units and near oxygen equipment.

Asami Terajima
Asami Terajima
Reporter
Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering the war from the front line. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.