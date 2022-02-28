Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Here's how to support the Ukrainian military

by Daria Shulzhenko February 28, 2022 4:36 AM 2 min read
Ukraine offers several options to support its military in its fight against Russia. (Povernys Zhyvym/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has been defending itself from Russia's all-out invasion since Feb. 24.

While Ukraine has so far been successful at pushing back Russian forces, Russia's advance into Ukraine continues on multiple fronts as heavy fighting takes place in different cities and regions.

There are several options to help the Ukrainian military.

The National Bank of Ukraine launched a special account to raise money to support the Ukrainian military on Feb. 24. A day after it was launched, NBU raised almost Hr 300 million and the support continues to come.

Requisites to support the Ukrainian military through the NBU can be found here. The bank also notes that it’s better to donate via the international payment order system SWIFT, from which Russia is expected to be cut off soon.

Also, Ukrainians who got Hr 1,000 from the government for getting their coronavirus shots, can transfer the money to support the military as well. All one needs is to use this link to donate the money they got through the Diia mobile app. It is currently available for Monobank, PrivatBank, or Alfa Bank users.

Another option is donating to the Come Back Alive (Povernys Zhyvym), one of the most accountable and trustworthy charities working for the military in Ukraine since 2014. The charity has been providing the military with auxiliary equipment, specialized software, drones, personal body protection, training, and other supplies ever since the foundation's inception.

The charity provides instructions on how to donate, from Ukraine or abroad, and posts financial reports on its website savelife.in.ua/donate/.

Earlier on Feb. 22, Ukrainians donated a record Hr 20.5 million (over $707,000) to Come Back Alive. It happened right after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into the Kremlin-occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, after officially recognizing them as independent states.

It was more than the charity received over the year 2021.

Many Ukrainians have since then lambasted Putin’s actions on social media, sharing the link to the charity’s website, urging others to support the Ukrainian military.

The Ukrainian IT platform DOU was the first one to start the so-called “flashmob,” says Oleg Karpenko, the charity’s partner manager. DOU’s head donated Hr 5 million to the charity on Feb. 22.

Other Ukrainian IT companies, businesses, and citizens followed soon, Karpenko says.

“The level of financial support that the foundation has received over the past few weeks is another indication that Ukraine and Ukrainians are ready to fight Russia in all possible forms,” the charity’s head Taras Chmut wrote on Facebook.

The charity has already transferred 200 thermal imagers and thermal weapon sights to Ukrainians protecting Kyiv from the invasion.

Another Kyiv-based charity Army SOS raises money to support the Ukrainian military with necessary ammunition, shields, communication devices, and more. They say they focus on providing direct assistance to those soldiers who are on the very front line.

Requisites for donations can be found here.

Those who live in Ukraine, foreigners included, can also join the new territorial defense force that is currently successfully helping defend their local communities as part-time soldiers.

Read more: Who can and can’t join Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Force.

