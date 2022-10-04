One of Ukrainian diaspora leaders makes list of best lawyers in Canada

This audio is created with AI assistance

Eugene Czolij, the head of nonprofit Ukraine-2050, has become one of Canada's best lawyers: he was included in the 17th edition of "The Best Lawyers in Canada" publication for his work in corporate and commercial litigation.

Czolij has been annually listed there since 2012. He is the honorary consul of Ukraine in Montreal and an ex-president of the Ukrainian World Congress (2008-2018).

In 2016, Czolij received an honorary doctorate from Lviv Polytechnic National University in Ukraine for his contribution to promoting Ukraine's interests and its Euro-integration.

Eugene Czolij