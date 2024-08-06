Harris, Walz officially certified as Democratic nominees in 2024 election

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz have officially been certified as the Democratic party's nominees for president and vice president in the November election, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced on Aug. 6.

Harris named Walz as her running mate in an Instagram post on Aug. 6, saying they would "build a great partnership" and "win this election."

"It is my great honor and privilege to congratulate the Democratic Party’s official nominees for President and Vice President, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison.

The official certification follows a shakeup in the Democratic party after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race last month and endorsed Harris as his replacement.

Biden's withdrawal triggered a nominating process in which delegates to the Democratic National Convention cast votes in a virtual roll call. Harris on Aug. 2 secured a majority of pledged delegates, ensuring her place at the top of the party's tickets. The roll call closed on Aug. 5.

Harris and Walz accepted their nominations following the certification of the roll call, the DNC reported.

The Democratic National Convention will take place in Chicago from Aug. 19 to 22. Harris and Walz will publicly accept their nominations as a formality, though their place on the ticket is confirmed.

Harris and Walz held their first joint campaign rally in Philadelphia on Aug. 6.