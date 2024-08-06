Skip to content
News Feed, United States, US elections, Kamala Harris, Tim Walz
Harris chooses Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as running mate, media reports

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 6, 2024 4:28 PM 2 min read
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks about funding for the I-535 Blatnik Bridge before a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden at Earth Rider Brewery in Superior, Wisconsin on Jan. 25, 2024. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has reportedly chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her choice for vice president on the ticket, sources told the New York Times and other media outlets on Aug. 6. Harris is expected to make the official announcement later in the day.

Harris' reported choice of Walz as her running mate caps off an intense and fast-tracked process that began after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July.

Walz has served as governor of Minnesota since 2019 after spending 12 years in Congress. He is an army veteran, having enlisted in the National Guard as a teenager and serving for another 24 years. Walz was also a high school teacher before entering politics.

The selection of Walz comes as Harris has made gains against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in recent polls, closing the gap in many key states.

Minnesota reliably votes Democratic, and the choice of Walz as running mate is not thought to have been motivated by a desire to secure the state.

Walz previously met President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2023 in a conversation organized by the National Governors Association.

"It was an honor to hear from President Zelensky firsthand and offer him our unwavering support," Walz said at the time.

"Minnesota is a proud home to many Ukrainian families, and we will continue to welcome and support Ukrainian refugees in our state."

Kamala Harris secures Democratic presidential nomination
Harris became the presumptive nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race last month and now has a chance of becoming the first female U.S. president in history.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:23 PM

Russia's fourth dam bursts in two weeks.

A dam burst in the town of Dalnerechensk in the far east of Russia overnight on Aug. 6, regional authorities told state-owned TASS news agency. This marks the fourth such case in two weeks.
2:56 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures at least 5.

A Russian drone dropped explosives on Kherson's outskirts. Two men, aged 53 and 57, as well as three women, aged 37, 46 and 68, suffered injuries and were hospitalized, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.
1:10 PM

US seeks to confiscate ex-PM Lazarenko's money for Ukraine.

The U.S. Justice Department wants to confiscate $200 million from Ukraine's ex-Prime Minister Pavlo Lazarenko in favor of Ukraine, Mary Butler, the department's senior official, said in an interview with the Voice of America published on Aug. 5.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.