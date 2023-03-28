Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Guardian: Russia pushing for 'forever war,' says Peskov

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 28, 2023 11:13 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told guests at a private party in Moscow that Russia's war will last for a "very, very long time," the Guardian reported on March 28.

One year after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military has failed to achieve its anticipated gains in Ukraine. As a result, the Guardian wrote, the Kremlin officials have begun to reframe the conflict as an ideological battle of "survival" against the West.

According to the Guardian, Peskov's speech took place at a New Year's celebration in December and the guests spoke on condition of anonymity.

One of the guests said it was "uncomfortable" to listen to Peskov's words, and that he was preparing them "for the long haul", the Guardian wrote.

According to experts cited by The Guardian, this ideological reframing is leading the Kremlin to prepare Russians for a "forever war."

Speaking at a factory in Buryatia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the war was "not a geopolitical task" but a "a task of the survival of Russian statehood," according to the Guardian.

This echoes what Putin said during his speech to the Federal Assembly and members of the Russian political elite on Feb. 21, where he spoke little about the "successes" of the Russian military in Ukraine.

During that speech, Putin emphasized that the war was against the "Kyiv regime" that had the backing of the West and that "the goal of the West is to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, to end us once and for all. We will respond accordingly because we are talking about the existence of our country."

'It's a cult-like mentality': Historian Ian Garner on the militarization of Russian society
In the second year of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Moscow has shown its intent to fight and win the war without regard for the lives of its servicemen, or the damage caused to Russia’s economy and social fabric. The Kremlin’s choice to announce “partial” mobilization in
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
