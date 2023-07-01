Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
The Guardian: Admission that Wagner is state-funded could help try Putin for war crimes

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 1, 2023 11:33 PM 2 min read
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin speaks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 17, 2023. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's admission that the Wagner mercenary group was government-funded could make it easier to try him for war crimes, the Guardian reported on July 1.

The Russian government has previously attempted to distance itself from the mercenary group which is accused of committing war crimes in Ukraine, Syria, and a number of African countries.

However, during an address to military personnel on June 27, Putin acknowledged that Wagner had received the equivalent of one billion dollars from the Russian state's budget between May 2022 and 2023.

According to legal experts cited by the Guardian, such an admission is significant.

"Funding is, in and of itself, not sufficient to say that somebody's responsible for an international crime … [but] it makes it more difficult to say 'these things have nothing to do with us,'" one expert told the Guardian.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) already issued an arrest warrant for Putin on March 17, as well as the Russian official Maria Lvova-Belova, for allegedly overseeing the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Ukraine is actively campaigning for the establishment of a special tribunal to bring Russian war criminals to justice.

As of July 1, the Prosecutor General's Office has registered 96,060 war crimes committed by Russian forces on the territory of Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Putin's admission that Wagner was funded by the Russian state came after Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin launched an armed "rebellion" on June 23, only to stop short of reaching Moscow on June 24.

Following the brief insurrection, Russian media attempted to downplay the role that the Wagner mercenary group had fighting in Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

