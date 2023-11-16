Skip to content
Guardian: 12th EU sanctions package to include Medvedev's son

by Nate Ostiller November 16, 2023 7:49 PM 1 min read
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev arrives to the Russian-Chinese talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace, on March 21, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The 12th round of European Union sanctions against Russia will allegedly include Ilya Medvedev, the only son of former president and current Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, the Guardian reported on Nov. 16, citing the European Commission's proposal.

The proposal has not been released to the public yet.

The 28-year-old Ilya Medvedev is a member of the ruling United Russia party and has been implicated in contributing to a disinformation campaign aimed at Ukrainians in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

Previous rounds of sanctions have targeted Russian officials personally, including Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as well as their family members.

Bloomberg reported on Nov. 15, citing EU documents, that the latest round of sanctions against Russia might include export bans on machine parts and dual-use goods, a ban on the export of Russian diamonds, and measures to reinforce the $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil.

The European Commission also said that the new proposed package would sanction 120 individuals and entities but did not identify them by name.

Author: Nate Ostiller
