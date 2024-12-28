Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Greece, Ukraine, Missiles, Air defense, Military aid
Edit post

Greece to deliver 24 Sea Sparrow missiles to Ukraine, media reports

by Abbey Fenbert December 28, 2024 6:45 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: A Sea Sparrow missile is fired from the USS George Washington during a weapons test June 21, 2002 off the coast of North Carolina, United States. (Glenn Beil/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Greece will provide Ukraine with 24 Sea Sparrow anti-aircraft missiles to defend against ongoing Russian aerial attacks, the Greek news outlet Kathimerini reported on Dec. 28.

Sea Sparrows are U.S.-made short-range missiles that can be launched from the sea or ground to intercept cruise missiles or aircraft. Ukraine received its first batch of Sea Sparrows from the U.S. in January 2023.

Greece will send Ukraine Sea Sparrows from its naval and air force stockpiles that have been deemed unnecessary for the country's defense operations, Kathimerini reported. The missiles have reportedly been in use for 40 years.

Athens has previously refused Kyiv's requests for certain air defense systems. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in April 2024 that he would not send Ukraine either Patriots or S-300 missile systems, due to Greece's own defense needs.

The Sea Sparrow transfer will not decrease Greece's defense capabilities in the Aegean Sea, Kathimerini reported.

Greece has supplied Ukraine with military assistance in the past, including BMP-1 armored vehicles, small arms, and ammunition. Greece has also agreed to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Mitsotakis and President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bilateral security agreement between Greece and Ukraine in October.

Our readers’ questions about the war, answered. Vol. 7
Editor’s note: We asked members of the Kyiv Independent community to share the questions they have about the war. Here’s what they asked and how we answered. Join our community to ask a question in the next round. Our community funds our journalism. Question: I know it’s a big question,
The Kyiv IndependentKyiv Independent
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.