Greece to deliver 24 Sea Sparrow missiles to Ukraine, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Greece will provide Ukraine with 24 Sea Sparrow anti-aircraft missiles to defend against ongoing Russian aerial attacks, the Greek news outlet Kathimerini reported on Dec. 28.

Sea Sparrows are U.S.-made short-range missiles that can be launched from the sea or ground to intercept cruise missiles or aircraft. Ukraine received its first batch of Sea Sparrows from the U.S. in January 2023.

Greece will send Ukraine Sea Sparrows from its naval and air force stockpiles that have been deemed unnecessary for the country's defense operations, Kathimerini reported. The missiles have reportedly been in use for 40 years.

Athens has previously refused Kyiv's requests for certain air defense systems. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in April 2024 that he would not send Ukraine either Patriots or S-300 missile systems, due to Greece's own defense needs.

The Sea Sparrow transfer will not decrease Greece's defense capabilities in the Aegean Sea, Kathimerini reported.

Greece has supplied Ukraine with military assistance in the past, including BMP-1 armored vehicles, small arms, and ammunition. Greece has also agreed to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Mitsotakis and President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bilateral security agreement between Greece and Ukraine in October.