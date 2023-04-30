Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governors: Russia hits 9 regions, kills 1 civilian over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 30, 2023 3:39 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked nine out of Ukraine's 25 regions – Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts.

According to the regional governors, by 9 a.m. on April 30, one civilian had been killed, and two had been injured.

Russian forces attacked 14 settlements in Kherson Oblast 27 times, using artillery, tanks, and drones. One civilian was killed and another was injured, according to the regional military administration.

The most intense Russian attacks were reported in Luhansk Oblast. Russian forces shelled the region 93 times over the past day. No casualties were reported.

Donetsk Oblast was attacked 21 times with S-300 missile systems, Iranian-made Shahed drones, and heavy artillery. At least 17 houses and cars were damaged, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russian forces shelled the Ochakiv community in Mykolaiv Oblast with artillery. No casualties were reported in the region over the past day, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked border communities with self-propelled artillery and mortars, damaging the power lines and causing blackouts in several villages near the border, the Northern Operational Command of Ukraine’s military reported.

In Sumy Oblast, 57 explosions were heard as Russian troops attacked the region nine times over the past day, the military said.

Houses and power lines were damaged. No casualties were reported.

Russian forces attacked 19 frontline communities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with artillery and drones. Russian also conducted an airstrike against the village of Preobrazhenka. No casualties were reported in the region.

Russian forces shelled the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging houses and power lines, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

No casualties were reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces shelled downtown Kupiansk with artillery, damaging houses, cars, and garages, governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on April 30.

In addition, a civilian one civilian was injured in an explosion caused by an unidentified landmine in his backyard.  

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.