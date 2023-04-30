Governors: Russia hits 9 regions, kills 1 civilian over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked nine out of Ukraine's 25 regions – Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts.

According to the regional governors, by 9 a.m. on April 30, one civilian had been killed, and two had been injured.

Russian forces attacked 14 settlements in Kherson Oblast 27 times, using artillery, tanks, and drones. One civilian was killed and another was injured, according to the regional military administration.

The most intense Russian attacks were reported in Luhansk Oblast. Russian forces shelled the region 93 times over the past day. No casualties were reported.

Donetsk Oblast was attacked 21 times with S-300 missile systems, Iranian-made Shahed drones, and heavy artillery. At least 17 houses and cars were damaged, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russian forces shelled the Ochakiv community in Mykolaiv Oblast with artillery. No casualties were reported in the region over the past day, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked border communities with self-propelled artillery and mortars, damaging the power lines and causing blackouts in several villages near the border, the Northern Operational Command of Ukraine’s military reported.

In Sumy Oblast, 57 explosions were heard as Russian troops attacked the region nine times over the past day, the military said.

Houses and power lines were damaged. No casualties were reported.

Russian forces attacked 19 frontline communities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with artillery and drones. Russian also conducted an airstrike against the village of Preobrazhenka. No casualties were reported in the region.

Russian forces shelled the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging houses and power lines, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

No casualties were reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces shelled downtown Kupiansk with artillery, damaging houses, cars, and garages, governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on April 30.

In addition, a civilian one civilian was injured in an explosion caused by an unidentified landmine in his backyard.