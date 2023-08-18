Governor: Teenage girl injured in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck the village of Virivka in Kherson Oblast, wounding a 17-year-old girl, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Aug. 18.

She was hospitalized in moderate condition with a mine-explosive injury and a leg trauma, according to Prokudin.

Around 10 houses were damaged in the attack, the official added.

Virivka lies some 30 kilometers from Beryslav on the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

Overnight on Aug. 18, a woman was injured when Russian forces targeted Kherson Oblast's settlements of Bilozerka and Dniprovske, the regional prosecutor's office wrote. The attack damaged houses, farm buildings, gas pipelines, and a local church, the prosecutors added.

Kherson and other settlements on the Kyiv-controlled west bank have been subjected to daily Russian attacks since they were liberated in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.