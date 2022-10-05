Russia's attacks injure 6 in Donetsk, 3 in Kharkiv oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the past 24 hours, Russian troops have killed one and wounded six civilians in Donetsk Oblast, Pavlo Kyrylenko, its governor, reported on Oct. 5.

He added that four civilian bodies were also exhumed in liberated Sviatohirsk.

In Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces injured a 75-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man; a 59-year-old woman was also wounded in Kupiansk, according to Oleh Synehubov, the governor of this oblast.

Overnight, Russian troops also attacked Zaporizhzhia and the city outskirts, damaging infrastructure objects, said Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh.