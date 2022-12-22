Governor: Russian troops attack Kharkiv, explosion reported.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Dec. 22 that an explosion occurred in the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the northeast of the country, after Russia attacked the city.



According to preliminary data, Russian forces launched a missile strike. No casualties were reported.



The governor added that efforts continued to restore energy infrastructure in the oblast amid Russia’s continuous attacks, and electricity supply had been restored for 1,560 people in the recently liberated areas of the region.



Russia has repeatedly attacked critical infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing power outages.



Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.