Governor: Russian shelling of Kupiansk critically injures civilian

Russian forces shelled the city of Kupiansk at around 7 a.m. local time, seriously injuring a man aged around 40, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Aug. 20.

The shelling damaged a house and caused a fire on the territory of a meat processing plant, Syniehubov said.

Russian forces continue to attack civilians in the liberated territories of the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, putting them in severe danger.

Over the past day, the districts of Kharkiv, Chehuiv, Izium, and Kupiansk came under shelling, damaging civilian infrastructure – including houses, businesses, warehouses, churches, and a kindergarten.

Earlier on Aug. 19, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the northern city of Chernihiv, killing seven people, including a six-year-old girl, and wounding 148, according to Chernihiv Oblast Governor Viacheslav Chaus.

In southern Kherson Oblast, a person was killed and another was wounded due to Russian attacks over the past day, the regional military administration reported early on Aug. 20. Residential areas of the oblast, as well as a critical infrastructure site and a plant, were targeted, according to the report.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 74-year-old woman was wounded by a heavy Russian artillery attack in Nikopol, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported on Aug. 20.