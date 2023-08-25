Governor: Russian shelling of Kharkiv Oblast damages residential areas, injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the village of Podoly in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast at around 6:30 a.m. local time, injuring and hospitalizing a 59-year-old civilian man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Aug. 25.

The shelling also damaged a residence and caused a fire in the village of Petropavlivka in the Kupiansk district.

According to Syniehubov, Russian forces launched multiple strikes on residential areas in the Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Izium, and Kupiansk districts in the oblast over the past 24 hours.

The village of Yurchenkove in the Chuhuiv district was shelled from multiple rocket launchers, damaging three houses, power lines, a shop building, and destroying a private car.

Shelling in Vovchansk in the Chuhuiv district, damaged a civilian enterprise building and three houses, causing a fire. No casualties were reported.

Due to its close proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv Oblast is subjected to near-daily attacks.