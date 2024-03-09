Governor: Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 16-year-old boy

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled a settlement near Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast early on March 9, killing a 16-year-old boy and injuring another person, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The city of Nikopol in southeastern Ukraine and nearby settlements are regular targets of Russian attacks due to their proximity to Russian positions.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Nikopol lies on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Russian shelling targeted a village in the Chervonohryhorivka community, damaging a house, an outbuilding, a power line, and a gas pipeline, according to Lysak.

Except for killing the teenage boy, the shelling wounded a 20-year-old male resident, who was then hospitalized in severe condition, the regional governor said on Telegram.

Russian strikes on Chasiv Yar and Ocheretynе in Donetsk Oblast on the same day reportedly killed a person and wounded another one.