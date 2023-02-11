Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Governor: Russian missile strike at Kharkiv damages infrastructure site

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 11, 2023 11:53 PM 1 min read
Late on Feb. 11, Russian forces struck the northeastern city of Kharkiv with missiles three times, damaging an infrastructure facility, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

According to preliminary data, Russia used S-300 surface-to-air missiles for the attack. Further details on the level of destruction and casualties are being clarified.

The governor urged citizens to remain in shelters as the air raid alert is active in the region as of 11:45 p.m. The air raid alert is also active in Poltava, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk oblasts.

The previous day, Russia unleashed another mass missile strike targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. The strike resulted in eight injuries in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Oleh Syniehubov.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported it had downed 61 out of 71 missiles fired on Feb. 10.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
