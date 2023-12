This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks killed a civilian in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Nov. 23. Eight civilians were also injured by the attacks in the past 24 hours, Kyrylenko said.

According to the governor, as of Nov. 23, Russian forces have killed at least 1,221 people and injured 2,628 people in Donetsk Oblast.