Governor: Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast kill 1 person, injure 5 over past day

Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 90 times on Jan. 11, killing one person and injuring five, reported Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych.

The southern region was shelled with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), artillery, mortars, and tanks, Yanushevych said, adding that the city of Kherson was attacked 27 times.

According to the governor, Russian troops targeted residential areas in Kherson, hitting a maternity hospital, residential houses, and apartment buildings.

The Russian army has been shelling the Ukrainian-held part of Kherson Oblast daily.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation.