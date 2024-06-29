Skip to content
Russia's war against Ukraine, Russian attacks, Russian war crimes, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast
Governor: Russian attacks kill 4, wound 6 in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 29, 2024 10:44 AM
A man on a bike passes by the civilian homes destroyed in the village of Niu-York, Donetsk Oblast, on July 25, 2023. (Jose Colon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russian attacks on residential areas in the easternmost Donetsk Oblast have killed four civilians and wounded six over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on June 29.

Most of the casualties occurred in Niu-York, a front-line village that has endured the war since 2014, the governor said.

Russia's attack on Niu-York comes as Moscow steps up its offensive on the nearby town of Toretsk. Russian troops have slowly advanced forward in the area and intensified their attacks against civilians remaining in what has long been a less intense sector of the front line.

"Russia kills civilians!" Filashkin said in a Telegram post, condemning attacks against civilians.

Throughout Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Russian troops have indiscriminately conducted attacks against civilians across the country – particularly areas near the front line.

The Ukrainian authorities are urging civilians remaining in areas like Niu-York to evacuate. Niu-York is less than five kilometers from the front line.

Down in the southern Kherson Oblast, one civilian was killed, and two were wounded during the morning attacks by Russian forces on the other side of the Dnipro River, the local authorities said on June 29.

In the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed, and nine were wounded over the past day by attacks that involved KAB-guided aerial bombs and artillery, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
10:44 AM

6:23 PM
Life in wartime Kyiv with blackouts

Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent months, leading to lengthy and almost daily interruptions in electricity supply all over Ukraine. In this video, the Kyiv Independent shows how Kyiv lives amid blackouts in the summertime.
4:18 PM

Spotify removes music by pro-war Russian singers.

The removals impacted the band Lyube and singers Grigory Leps, Oleg Gazmanov, and Shaman, who sang at a concert in Moscow in September 2022 in support of the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.