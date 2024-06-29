Governor: Russian attacks kill 4, wound 6 in Donetsk Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on residential areas in the easternmost Donetsk Oblast have killed four civilians and wounded six over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on June 29.

Most of the casualties occurred in Niu-York, a front-line village that has endured the war since 2014, the governor said.

Russia's attack on Niu-York comes as Moscow steps up its offensive on the nearby town of Toretsk. Russian troops have slowly advanced forward in the area and intensified their attacks against civilians remaining in what has long been a less intense sector of the front line.

"Russia kills civilians!" Filashkin said in a Telegram post, condemning attacks against civilians.

Throughout Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Russian troops have indiscriminately conducted attacks against civilians across the country – particularly areas near the front line.

The Ukrainian authorities are urging civilians remaining in areas like Niu-York to evacuate. Niu-York is less than five kilometers from the front line.

Down in the southern Kherson Oblast, one civilian was killed, and two were wounded during the morning attacks by Russian forces on the other side of the Dnipro River, the local authorities said on June 29.

In the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed, and nine were wounded over the past day by attacks that involved KAB-guided aerial bombs and artillery, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.