Governor: Russian attack on Kherson injures 2

Russian forces struck central Kherson on the afternoon of Oct. 17, wounding two women aged 57 and 66, the regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The victims were provided with medical assistance on the spot, Prokudin said on Telegram.

The attack reportedly damaged their houses and nearby apartment buildings.

Earlier the same day, Russian strikes against Kherson wounded four people — two security company employees and two workers of a transport facility, according to Prokudin.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated the southern city of Kherson and other regional settlements on the river’s west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.