Official: Russian attacks on Kherson injure 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

After 11 a.m. local time, Russian forces struck the Dniprovskyi and Suvorovskyi districts in Kherson, wounding four residents, Roman Mrochko, the head of the city military administration, reported on Oct. 17.

Among the injured men are two employees of a security company, Mrochko said on Telegram. All victims have received medical assistance.

The strikes targeted a residential area and a transport facility, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Kherson's historic center is located in the Suvorovskyi district.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated the southern city of Kherson and other regional settlements on the river’s west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

According to Prokudin, Russia’s military hit a hospital in the Beryslav district overnight on Oct. 17 and launched a total of 32 strikes against the region the day before.