Governor: Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast kills 2, injures 1

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 13 that the Russian troops attacked the village of Dvorichna in the Kupiansk district of the northeastern oblast, killing two women 59 and 64 years of age, as well as injuring a third, 63-year-old woman.

On the previous day, the Russian forces shelled Kupyansk, Strilecha, Dvorichna, Ridkodub, and other towns in the Kharkiv district. In Dvorichna, a 68-year-old man was injured. In Kupiansk, a residential building and private houses were damaged and a 75-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized, according to the governor.

During the same day, the State Emergency Service defused 69 explosive objects in the parts of Kharkiv Oblast that had been occupied by Russia until liberated in September.