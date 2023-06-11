Governor: Russian attack on evacuation boat kills 3, injures 10 in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have attacked an evacuation boat in a flooded area in Kherson Oblast, killing three and injuring eight civilians and two law enforcement officers, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on June 11.

According to Prokudin, the people were being evacuated from the Russian-occupied east bank back the Ukrainian controlled side of the Dnipro River when the attack occurred.

The governor said a 74-year-old man was killed while covering a woman with his body as Russian forces opened fire, shooting him in the back.

The deliberate killing of civilians at any time and in any place breaches the Geneva Conventions and constitutes a war crime.

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of deliberate destruction of the Kakhovka dam, resulting in extensive flooding of numerous settlements along the banks of the Dnipro River.

Intercepted communications between Russian soldiers on June 9 allegedly implicate Moscow's involvement.