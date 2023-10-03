Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russian air strike on Kherson Oblast village kills 1, injures 7

by Dinara Khalilova October 3, 2023 5:31 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an air strike on Antonivka, a northeastern suburb of Kherson, killing one person and wounding another seven, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Oct. 3.

The 69-year-old man killed in the attack was in his garage at the time, according to the official. Those injured in the attack, aged between 28 and 77, received medical assistance on site.

Russian attacks against southern Kherson Oblast on Oct. 2 killed two civilians and injured seven more, Prokudin reported.

Russia launched 80 strikes on the region on Oct. 2, damaging educational institutions, a church, a humanitarian headquarters, a shopping mall, an auto center, a factory, and a critical infrastructure facility, added the governor.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River’s west bank, such as Antonivka, in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
