Governor: Russian air strike on Kherson Oblast village kills 1, injures 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an air strike on Antonivka, a northeastern suburb of Kherson, killing one person and wounding another seven, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Oct. 3.

The 69-year-old man killed in the attack was in his garage at the time, according to the official. Those injured in the attack, aged between 28 and 77, received medical assistance on site.

Russian attacks against southern Kherson Oblast on Oct. 2 killed two civilians and injured seven more, Prokudin reported.

Russia launched 80 strikes on the region on Oct. 2, damaging educational institutions, a church, a humanitarian headquarters, a shopping mall, an auto center, a factory, and a critical infrastructure facility, added the governor.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River’s west bank, such as Antonivka, in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.