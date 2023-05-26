Governor: Russia strikes medical facility in Dnipro, causalities reported

This audio is created with AI assistance

On the morning of May 26, a Russian missile strike hit a medical facility in the city of Dnipro, following an air raid siren.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported that the strike resulted in casualties. The information is being clarified.

Dnipro is a city in eastern-central Ukraine that has become the main hub for treating injured soldiers during the full-scale Russian invasion.

Russian forces launched missiles and drones on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast earlier on May 26, resulting in one injured civilian and damage to property.