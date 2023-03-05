Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russia shells Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 5, 2023 12:41 PM 1 min read
A residential building on fire after shelling in Kupiansk on the night of March 4. (Photo by Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov via Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

During the night of March 4, Russian forces shelled the city of Kupiansk, just 30 kilometers southwest of the Russian border, head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported on March 5.

A 65-year-old man was killed when a projectile hit a residential building.

“Yesterday, after 11 p.m., as a result of shelling in Kupiansk, at least five residential buildings and commercial buildings were destroyed. Several fires occurred due to shelling,” commented Syniehubov.

He also added that as a result of the shelling, an educational institution and maternity hospital were damaged.

On March 2, the military administration of Kharkiv Oblast ordered a partial mandatory evacuation for families with children and residents with physical disabilities in Kupiansk.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
