Governor: Russia shells Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1

During the night of March 4, Russian forces shelled the city of Kupiansk, just 30 kilometers southwest of the Russian border, head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported on March 5.

A 65-year-old man was killed when a projectile hit a residential building.

“Yesterday, after 11 p.m., as a result of shelling in Kupiansk, at least five residential buildings and commercial buildings were destroyed. Several fires occurred due to shelling,” commented Syniehubov.

He also added that as a result of the shelling, an educational institution and maternity hospital were damaged.

On March 2, the military administration of Kharkiv Oblast ordered a partial mandatory evacuation for families with children and residents with physical disabilities in Kupiansk.