Governor: Russia shells Kherson Oblast 54 times, kills 1

Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Nov. 27 that Russian forces shelled the region 54 times over the past day, killing one person and wounding two, including a child. Yanushevych said Russia “purposefully” targeted civilian infrastructure and civilians.

Residential buildings, a garage, and an educational institution were hit in Kherson, while eight nearby villages came under fire, the report says. “(Russians) continue to use terror tactics,” the governor said on Telegram.



Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast have intensified since Ukraine liberated the regional capital and other areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River amid its months-long southern counteroffensive. Many residents who survived the Russian occupation are now evacuating their homes due to the ongoing danger of shelling.

Between Nov. 20-25, a total of 15 people were killed in Russian shelling of the recently liberated regional capital, including a child, while 35 were wounded, according to Head of Kherson City Council Halyna Luhova.