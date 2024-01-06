Skip to content
Governor: Russia plans war propaganda museums in occupied Luhansk Oblast

by Martin Fornusek January 6, 2024 2:01 PM 1 min read
A painting glorifying Russia's army depicting a Russian soldier in front of the 'Z' used by the Kremlin as a symbol of its forces since the beginning of the invasion on Feb. 24. (Illustrative purposes only) (Alexander Query/ The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian authorities in occupied parts of Luhansk Oblast had ordered the creation of propaganda centers posing as "museums of the special military operation (a Russian term for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine)," Governor Artem Lysohor said on Jan. 6.

Russia has occupied parts of Luhansk Oblast, including its regional center, since 2014. Following the start of the all-out war, Moscow's troops seized the majority of the region.

These propaganda places will exhibit Russian military equipment and glorify local collaborationists, Lysohor said. This is meant to strengthen the myth of popular support for Russian occupation among local youth.

Such an exhibition had recently been opened in a history museum in Svatove, the governor noted.

Propaganda and indoctrination is one of the methods employed by the Kremlin to integrate occupied territories of Ukraine.

Mimicking the tactics used during the occupation of Crimea and Donbas in 2014, Russian authorities are seeking to curb access to outside information and organize propaganda events also in newly conquered areas of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

Author: Martin Fornusek
