Governor: Russia hits relief center in Kherson, killing 2 civilians

Russian troops struck a relief center in Kherson on June 29, killing two civilians and injuring two more, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The attack occurred when residents came to the place, known as the "invincibility center," to receive humanitarian aid, Prokudin said.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, warehouses and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in the attack.

Earlier the same day, Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast's settlement of Bilozerka. A 71-year-old woman was killed, two more people were wounded, and at least 12 residential buildings were damaged.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank, such as Bilozerka, have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.