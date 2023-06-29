Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russia hits relief center in Kherson, killing 2 civilians

by Dinara Khalilova June 29, 2023 4:15 PM 1 min read
A screenshot from a video published by Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin shows the aftermath of a Russian attack on a relief center in Kherson, Ukraine, on June 29, 2023.
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck a relief center in Kherson on June 29, killing two civilians and injuring two more, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The attack occurred when residents came to the place, known as the "invincibility center," to receive humanitarian aid, Prokudin said.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, warehouses and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in the attack.

Earlier the same day, Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast's settlement of Bilozerka. A 71-year-old woman was killed, two more people were wounded, and at least 12 residential buildings were damaged.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank, such as Bilozerka, have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
