Governor: Russia hits Kharkiv with missiles

Russian troops launched two strikes against Kharkiv using S-300 missiles late on Jan. 7, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Explosions were reported in the city at around 10 p.m. Syniehubov urged the residents to remain in bomb shelters.

Apart from Kharkiv, Russian troops also targeted Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, according to the governor.

No casualties were reported as of 10:30 p.m. However, the air raid alert remained active in Kharkiv Oblast and the regional capital.