Governor: Russia hits Kharkiv with missiles

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 8, 2024 1:11 AM 1 min read
A missile launched from Russia's Belgorod Oblast flies toward Kharkiv, Ukraine, amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. (Vadym Bielikov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched two strikes against Kharkiv using S-300 missiles late on Jan. 7, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Explosions were reported in the city at around 10 p.m. Syniehubov urged the residents to remain in bomb shelters.

Apart from Kharkiv, Russian troops also targeted Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, according to the governor.

No casualties were reported as of 10:30 p.m. However, the air raid alert remained active in Kharkiv Oblast and the regional capital.

Governor: Russia attacked Kharkiv Oblast with foreign-made missiles
Some of the missiles that Russia used to strike the city of Kharkiv and the region in late December and early January were produced in a foreign country, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Jan. 5, as cited by ArmyInform.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.